Woman found dead in apparent domestic attack in front of a Calgary elementary school

Photo: The Canadian Press THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Officers were called to the school in the southwestern community of Strathcona around 7:40 a.m.

Police say officers found the woman with apparent stab wounds.

Duty Insp. Scott Neilson says they tried to save her, but she was declared dead in what's believed to be a targeted, domestic attack.

He says additional officers flooded the scene, and the school and a nearby preschool were both put into lockdown.

Neilson says the suspect, who had been previously charged and released by the courts on a no-contact order, was found dead by police around noon.

"It's terrible," Neilson told a news conference Tuesday.

"Here we have a situation where people had done everything right. They (had) engaged the police. We (had) engaged them with services and court support, safety planning and the whole nine yards.

"To have something like this happen in front of a school is horrible."

Neilson said it's a traumatic event that happened in a public place and its victim assistance support team is available to anyone who needs help.