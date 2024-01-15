Alberta electricity operator ends grid alert after more wind and sun helped system

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta's electricity operator says it has ended a grid alert after more wind and solar power helped alleviate the system. An ice fog hangs over steaming neighbourhoods during a cold snap in Calgary on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta's electricity operator says it has ended a grid alert after more wind and solar power helped alleviate the system.

But the Alberta Electric Systems Operator says people should continue to conserve power this evening as extremely cold temperatures continue to pose problems.

The operator has issued three alerts since Friday, urging residents to conserve power during peak times and warning of the possibility of rotating blackouts if demand gets too high.

The operator has partially pinned the crisis on two natural gas generators that weren't operating, as well as a lack of renewable energy being produced due to low winds and a shortage of daylight at this time of year.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe have criticized Ottawa's green-energy plans since the alerts were issued, claiming renewables can't be depended upon when temperatures drop.

Randy Boissonnault, the only federal cabinet minister from Alberta and one of only two Liberal MPs from the province, called the statements from the premiers "a petty, untrue and partisan attack."