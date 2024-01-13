Hundreds of civilian workers at military bases in Ontario, Quebec going on strike

Photo: File photo - Canadian Press

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says nearly 500 civilian workers at military bases in Ontario and Quebec will go on strike as of Monday.

The union says employees of Non-Public Funds, a separate agency in the federal public service that supports Canadian Armed Forces members, are seeking fair wages, a national pay grid and better job security.

It says that workers at Canadian Forces bases in Ottawa, Petawawa, Kingston, Valcartier, Montreal St-Jean and Bagotville plan to hit the picket lines after contract talks broke down.

The union says Non-Public Funds employees are paid significantly less than workers doing similar jobs in the core federal public service, and they have been without a contract since 2022.

The workers deliver food, recreation, community and financial planning services to military members and veterans.

The union says it’s seeking an equitable, consistent national pay scale and more benefits for part-time employees, among other improvements.