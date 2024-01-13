Extreme cold warnings persist in Prairies and B.C., as storms hit Eastern Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press A cyclist bikes across an icy hill in Vancouver on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024.

Weather warnings cover much of Canada this weekend, from arctic air flowing along British Columbia's coast to extreme cold in the Prairies and storms moving through southern Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Wind chill values in some parts of B.C. and the Prairies have been hovering around -50 C and are not expected to let up until late Sunday or Monday.

A winter storm dumped up to 30 centimetres of snow in some parts of Ontario overnight, causing hazardous road conditions and flight cancellations at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

As the storm moves across Quebec, Environment Canada is warning of rapidly accumulating snow and strong winds in Montreal, Quebec City and elsewhere, before snow diminishes or turns to rain later on Saturday.

The national weather agency also says parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. could see strong winds with gusts over 90 kilometres an hour.

Storm surge warnings are also in place in some parts of the Maritimes and Newfoundland and Labrador.