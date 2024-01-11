Politicians have 'no role' in police decisions: Freeland on Rebel News arrest

Photo: The Canadian Press Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. Freeland says politicians have no say in the operational decisions made by police — and that is why she has nothing more to say about the arrest of a Rebel News personality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says politicians have no say in the operational decisions made by police — and that is why she has nothing more to say about the arrest of a Rebel News personality.

David Menzies, a commentator for the online site, was arrested Monday by an RCMP officer providing security for Freeland while he was trying to ask the minister questions outside an event in Richmond Hill, Ont.

A Rebel News video shows Menzies being told he was arrested for assault because he pushed into an officer. Menzies replies that the officer was the one who bumped into him.

Menzies, who has previously been arrested at political events featuring Conservative politicians, says in an interview that he believes he was arrested because the Liberals do not like his outlet or its questions.

Freeland, who is also deputy prime minister, says Canada is a democracy and police make operational decisions within their jurisdictions.

York Regional Police says Menzies was released unconditionally after it was determined there was no credible security threat and the RCMP says it is "looking into the incident" and the actions of everyone involved.