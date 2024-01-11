Youth charged after seven-year-old assaulted at Rocky Mountain House bus stop

Photo: The Canadian Press

A youth has been charged after a seven-year-old was assaulted at a bus stop in Rocky Mountain House, Alta., last month.

RCMP charged the 14-year-old with assault causing bodily harm after the Dec. 21 attack, after which the younger child was taken to a local hospital.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the youth facing the charge cannot be identified.

The youth has been released on conditions and is to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Rocky Mountain House on Feb. 15.