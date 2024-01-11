Toronto man charged with inciting hatred after allegedly holding terrorist flag

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Toronto man has been charged with public incitement of hatred after police allege he held a flag of a terrorist group during a demonstration last weekend.

Police say the 41-year-old suspect allegedly waved the flag while marching through the city's downtown on Sunday.

Speaking at a Toronto Police Services Board meeting, police Chief Myron Demkiw called the charge "unprecedented," noting the "very high threshold" to charge anyone with a hate propaganda offence.

The chief said Toronto has seen more protests since the start of the Israel-Hamas war than any other city in Canada, and those demonstrations have escalated recently.

He also announced today that demonstrations on the Avenue Road bridge over Highway 401 will now be prohibited as they pose a threat to public safety and have made many in the surrounding Jewish community feel intimidated.

Demkiw said people who ignore the ban can expect to be arrested "if necessary" and any activities that take place on the bridge will be investigated "with a criminal lens."