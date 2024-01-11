Police say man found dead in Toronto apartment was victim of homicide

Photo: The Canadian Press
Police say the death of a man found in an apartment in northwest Toronto last week has been deemed a homicide.
Investigators say they were called to a building in the Jane Street and Wilson Avenue area last Friday and found a man dead inside a unit.
They say he had injuries.
Police say an autopsy has since determined he died as a result of a homicide.
The man has been identified as 76-year-old Trevor Alphonse Campbell of Toronto.
Police are asking anyone with information about him and his activities around Jan. 5 to contact them.