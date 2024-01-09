Human rights tribunal to be told Canada is still failing First Nations kids

Photo: The Canadian Press An advocacy group for First Nations families will present arguments to the Human Rights Tribunal Friday that Canada isn't living up to its promise of timely access to health care for Indigenous children. Child welfare advocate Cindy Blackstock is recognized by the Speaker of the House of Commons, along with her fellow recipients of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada 2022 Impact Award, after Question Period on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The First Nations Family and Caring Society will argue before the Human Rights Tribunal Friday that Canada isn't living up to its promise of timely access to health care for Indigenous children.

Jordan's Principle is a legal rule that ensures First Nations kids are able to access health care, social and educational supports when they need them, with questions about which jurisdiction pays for them to be worked out afterward.

On Friday the society will submit an affidavit at the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal after bringing a non-compliance motion against the federal government for failing to process Jordan's Principle claims in a timely manner.

The society will argue that means kids are being denied supports they need or those who provide services aren't getting paid.

Caring society executive director Cindy Blackstock says the situation has become so dire the society has begun paying costs itself.

She says kids are being denied life-saving medical treatment as a result, including children in palliative care.