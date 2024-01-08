Victim of New York bus crash identified as 74-year-old Montreal woman

Photo: The Canadian Press

New York State Police have identified Jeanne Elzanie Jourdan Colin, a 74-year-old Montrealer, as the person who died in a tour bus crash in Lake George, N.Y., on Friday.

They say one person remains in critical condition at an Albany, N.Y., hospital.

Police have said that one person died and 11 others were injured after a Skyway Coach Line tour bus crashed on U.S. Highway 87 while travelling from Montreal to New York City.

Officials in New York say the majority of the 23 people on the bus were Canadian and at least two were Swiss.

Global Affairs Canada said Sunday it was providing consular assistance to the 74-year-old victim's family.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that they will not release information about the other victims.