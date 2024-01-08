Interim government House leader Steven MacKinnon seeks better decorum in the Commons

Photo: The Canadian Press

The new interim Liberal house leader says every MP from all parties needs to set a better tone when the House of Commons resumes later this month.

Ottawa-area MP Steven MacKinnon will take on the role of negotiating with other parties to shepherd legislation through the lower chamber.

MacKinnon is temporarily replacing Karina Gould, who is on maternity leave.

The switch comes as many lament the collapse of decorum in the House of Commons, with personal heckling and legislative manoeuvering that led to an overnight voting marathon last month.

MacKinnon was sworn in at Rideau Hall this morning as a member of cabinet in private ceremony.

He was elected in 2015 and was appointed the chief government whip in 2021.