Canadian airlines say they're unaffected by Boeing 737-9 Max jetliner incident

Photo: Instagram/@strawberrvy A missing window and a portion of a side wall of an Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.

Canadian airlines say they don't fly the Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners that U.S. regulators have grounded after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout while in flight.

The Alaska Airlines 737-9 Max jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff nearly five kilometres above Oregon late Friday, creating a gaping hole that forced the pilots to make an emergency landing as its 174 passengers and six crew members donned oxygen masks.

Airlines including Air Canada, WestJet, Flair Airlines and Lynx Air all say they fly the 737-8 Max jetliner.

Air Canada says its 40 aircraft in the 737-8 Max series don't have the mid-cabin exit door configuration of the Max 9, adding the aircraft have performed very reliably.

WestJet spokeswoman Julia Kaiser says the airline's Max 8 planes also don't have the same door in question in the Alaska Airlines incident, and the company is in constant communication with Boeing to make sure there are no implications to the Max 8 fleet.

Transport Canada grounded Boeing 737 Max aircraft in the country in March 2019 following two overseas crashes that left 346 people dead, but the order was lifted in January 2021.