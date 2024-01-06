224026
Canada  

Toronto police say dead woman believed to be behind city's first homicide of 2024

First homicide of the year

The Canadian Press - | Story: 465829

Police say a 28-year-old man is the city's first homicide victim of the year and an unidentified woman found dead at the same time is believed responsible for the killing. 

They say they were called to a midtown home on the morning of Jan. 2 and found the man's and woman's bodies inside.

They say the man's body had signs of trauma and investigators believe the deceased woman is responsible for both deaths.

Police say the victim knew the woman and has been identified as Mert Sozdinler of Toronto, while the woman's name, age and relationship to the victim have not been released.

Investigators are hoping to speak with anyone familiar with the victim.

Last year there were 73 homicides in Toronto.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

Weather Satellite Canada
Canada
221330
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
227316


TheTango.net
Starsky and Hutch actor David Soul dies aged 80

Starsky and Hutch actor David Soul dies aged 80

Showbiz | January 06, 2024

Lemons: Love-hate relationship

Must Watch | January 06, 2024

Robot describes what it can see

Must Watch | January 06, 2024

Weekend Dose- January 6, 2024

Daily Dose | January 06, 2024

Ariana Grande 'sees a future' with Ethan Slater

Music | January 06, 2024