F.D.A. move to allow Canadian drugs to be exported to U.S. creates shortage fears

Photo: The Canadian Press Food and Drug Administration building is shown Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Silver Spring, Md. A major shift in United States pharmaceutical policy is creating fears about future drug shortages in Canada, now that manufacturers are allowed to export drugs south of the border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manuel Balce Ceneta

A major shift in United States pharmaceutical policy allowing for the importation of drugs from Canada is creating fears about future drug shortages in this country.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration plans to allow Florida to import millions of dollars worth of pharmaceuticals from Canadian wholesalers as a way to avoid high costs in the U.S.

Joelle Walker, vice president of public affairs for the Canadian Pharmacists Association says the decision is not great news for Canada, which has more frequently faced acute drug shortages over the last several years.

Walker says Canada does not have the capacity to become a pharmacy for the United States.

But she says people should not rush to refill their prescriptions because the threat to Canada is not immediate, and Florida still has more work to do to prove imports would actually save Americans money.

She says Canada has several safeguards to try to prevent manufacturers from shipping medication south, and to make the idea less attractive to America.