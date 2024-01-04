Three people charged after Edmonton toddler fatally overdoses

Photo: The Canadian Press Police in Edmonton say they have charged three people after a toddler ingested street drugs and died in September. An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Edmonton on Tuesday Aug. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

Police in Edmonton say they have charged three people after a toddler ingested street drugs and died in September.

They say a friend of the boy's mother was taking care of him and took him for a walk near their home when she noticed he was in medical distress.

Police say the mother and her friend took the 23-month-old boy to a nearby clinic, where a staff member saw he was not responsive and immediately called 911.

They say he was then transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the medical examiner's office determined the boy accidentally ingested fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

Following an investigation, police say they arrested the 20-year-old friend of the boy's mother, charging her with criminal negligence causing death in early December.

Police say the toddler's mother and her common-law partner, who was not the boy's biological father, turned themselves in two weeks later and are each facing the same charge.