Man died after shot by police stun gun during Sudbury domestic disturbance call: SIU

The Sudbury police are shown headquarters in Sudbury, Ont., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato
Ontario's police watchdog says a 46-year-old man who died during his arrest in Sudbury had been shot by police with a stun gun.
The Special Investigations Unit has shared more details about its investigation into the man's death.
The SIU says officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence in Chelmsford, northwest of Greater Sudbury's downtown core.
The watchdog says during the arrest, an officer shot the man with a conducted energy weapon.
The SIU says the man went into medical distress, officers provided emergency care and paramedics were called.
They say the man died at the scene.