Man died after shot by police stun gun during Sudbury domestic disturbance call: SIU

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario's police watchdog says a 46-year-old man who died during his arrest in Sudbury had been shot by police with a stun gun. The Sudbury police are shown headquarters in Sudbury, Ont., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato

Ontario's police watchdog says a 46-year-old man who died during his arrest in Sudbury had been shot by police with a stun gun.

The Special Investigations Unit has shared more details about its investigation into the man's death.

The SIU says officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence in Chelmsford, northwest of Greater Sudbury's downtown core.

The watchdog says during the arrest, an officer shot the man with a conducted energy weapon.

The SIU says the man went into medical distress, officers provided emergency care and paramedics were called.

They say the man died at the scene.