Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU

Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call. 

The Special Investigations Unit says Thunder Bay police got the call at 2 a.m. on Dec. 30 from a home on Ray Boulevard. 

The SIU says officers did not respond to the scene. 

The watchdog says when police got a second 911 call, also from the house, to "cancel" the call for service, officers again did not respond. 

An SIU news release says a third 911 call was made from the house to indicate the woman was dead, and only then did officers respond.

Police did not immediately return a request for comment and an SIU spokesperson says it's early in the investigation and more information will be released "in due course." 

