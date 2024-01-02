224242
Canada  

12 people injured after Mississauga transit bus crash: Toronto police

12 people hurt in bus crash

The Canadian Press - | Story: 465139

Toronto police say 12 people have been injured after a transit bus collided with a vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

Police say 10 passengers and both drivers were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to reports of a transit bus in a ditch shortly after 11 a.m. today at Dixon Road and Highway 27, near Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Police say around 30 people were on the Mississauga Transit bus at the time.

They say both drivers remained at the scene.

Police said traffic delays were expected in the area as they continue to investigate.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

Weather Satellite Canada
Canada
221329
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
225899


TheTango.net
Toni Braxton reveals split from Birdman

Toni Braxton reveals split from Birdman

Showbiz | January 02, 2024

Cat loves to run

Must Watch | January 02, 2024

Dance like nobody's watching

Uncategorized | January 02, 2024

Dog math

Must Watch | January 02, 2024

Daily Dose- January 2, 2024

Daily Dose | January 02, 2024

227691