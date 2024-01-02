12 people injured after Mississauga transit bus crash: Toronto police

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto police say 12 people were injured after a transit bus collided with a vehicle and crashed into a ditch. A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Toronto police say 12 people have been injured after a transit bus collided with a vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

Police say 10 passengers and both drivers were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to reports of a transit bus in a ditch shortly after 11 a.m. today at Dixon Road and Highway 27, near Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

Police say around 30 people were on the Mississauga Transit bus at the time.

They say both drivers remained at the scene.

Police said traffic delays were expected in the area as they continue to investigate.