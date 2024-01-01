Two people struck and killed by speeding driver in Montreal, 23-year-old man arrested

Photo: The Canadian Press Montreal police say they've arrested a man who struck and killed two people with his car before fleeing the scene early this morning. A Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police say they've arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed two people with his car before fleeing the scene early this morning.

Police spokesman Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the 23-year-old man appeared in court by video on Monday afternoon and has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, fleeing the scene of a deadly accident and impaired driving causing death.

The two male victims, who were both declared dead at the scene, were aged 30 and 31, Brabant said,

Earlier in the day, police spokeswoman Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said witnesses told police the driver was travelling at high speed when he struck the two pedestrians in Montreal's northern Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough shortly after 1 a.m. Monday.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle, but travelled only a few blocks before getting out and continuing his flight on foot.

Chèvrefils said he was then tracked down by a police dog.

She said the driver was taken to hospital after his arrest.

Brabant said later in the morning that a blood test was requested at the hospital to determine if the driver had been using drugs or alcohol.