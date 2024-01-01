228498
227280
Canada  

Detector dogs could help sniff out more fentanyl, firearms at border, review suggests

Better use of detector dogs

The Canadian Press - | Story: 465053

An internal evaluation by Canada's border agency suggests its detector dogs could play a bigger role in sniffing out deadly fentanyl and illicit firearms.

The agency has dozens of canines trained to detect smuggled currency, drugs, guns, and food, plant and animal products.

A recently published evaluation found the detector dog service helped reduce threats by effectively intercepting such regulated and prohibited goods at the border.

But it says the program had a limited role in helping detect smuggled firearms.

In addition, some dog handlers and their managers saw a need to train more canines to intercept fentanyl and precursor chemicals used to make such drugs.

The evaluation report recommends further review of the detector dog program and allocation of resources to determine how the animals could be best used for enforcement.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

Weather Satellite Canada
Canada
224241
221330
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TheTango.net
Funny animals

Funny animals

Galleries | January 01, 2024

Dame Judi Dench still fears getting sacked

Showbiz | January 01, 2024

Red light, green light

Must Watch | January 01, 2024

Costco pep talk

Must Watch | January 01, 2024

Daily Dose- January 1, 2024

Daily Dose | January 01, 2024

227816