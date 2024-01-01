Woman who fell from exit door of Edmonton bus dies, police say

Photo: The Canadian Press A passenger who fell out the back door of a city transit bus last week has died. An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge is shown in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

A passenger who fell out the back door of an Edmonton Transit bus last week has died.

City police announced the news in a short statement Monday.

The 63-year-old woman had been in hospital since Friday, where police said she was in critical condition.

Police have said the bus was making a left turn in the city's west end when the woman, who was moving towards the rear exit, lost her balance and fell backwards through the door and onto the street.

A city spokeswoman said the exit doors of buses lock when the vehicles are in motion, but the woman fell against the glass in the door, the glass shattered and she fell through it.

The Edmonton Transit Service issued a statement on Sunday saying it is supporting police in their investigation and has also reported the incident to the province.