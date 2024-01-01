Baby formula recalled over possible bacterial contamination

Photo: CFIA

Enfamil has recalled its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic infant formula due to possible bacterial contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 561-gram containers of the powdered formula with UPC codes 0 56796 00498 2 and 0 56796 00498 5 may be contaminated with cronobacter sakazakii.

In rare cases, cronobacter sakazakii can cause rare bloodstream and central nervous system infections and has been associated with severe intestinal infection (necrotizing enterocolitis) and blood poisoning (sepsis), especially in newborns.

Food contaminated with the bacteria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. There have been no reported cases of illness related to the recall.

The formula should be thrown out or returned to the retailer. The manufacturer, Mead Johnson Nutrition Co., can be reached at [email protected] or 1-866-534-9986.