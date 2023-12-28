Air Canada partners with the Professional Women's Hockey League

Photo: PWHL

Ahead of the league's debut on Jan. 1, the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) has joined forces with Air Canada, marking a partnership that underscores the airline's love for hockey and its commitment to showcasing the best of Canada on a global stage.

The agreement designates Air Canada as the Inaugural Premier Partner of the PWHL and the Official Airline for the league's first six teams.

"This collaboration signifies a shared passion for hockey and a collective endeavor to champion gender equality within the aviation industry," says the release from PWHL.

Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand at Air Canada, expressed his enthusiasm about the announcement.

"To partner with the PWHL and be part of this historic moment in hockey history is incredibly exciting and meaningful to all of us at Air Canada. As Canada’s national carrier, and a longstanding supporter of Canadian sports, this partnership reflects the love we share with our customers for hockey, as well as our work in championing gender equality in the aviation industry."

Amy Scheer, Senior Vice President of Business Operations at PWHL, echoed the sentiment, saying, "We’re delighted to team up with Canada’s national carrier as an Inaugural Premier Partner and Official Airline to the PWHL. We feel privileged to fly with Air Canada, a connection that reflects our shared values and the enormous potential for the league, its players and our future stars, as we take the sport to new heights."

In celebration of this partnership, Air Canada is set to launch an inspirational ad campaign titled "We All Fly".

The campaign will feature a group of aspiring PWHL players alongside Canadian hockey legend Mélodie Daoust, and is set to premiere prior to each PWHL home opener.

Under the terms of the partnership, Air Canada will gain intellectual property rights for all six PWHL teams, including those in Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa, and Toronto.

The agreement also encompasses PWHL's intellectual property, broadcast rights, in-venue and in-market assets, as well as the official jersey branding rights for Montreal’s PWHL team.

Air Canada will provide essential travel support for the league and its players and will actively promote the PWHL and its emerging stars across its marketing and communications channels.