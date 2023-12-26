The lights are back on for almost all N.B. customers after wind storm Monday

Photo: The Canadian Press An NB Power truck drives through an intersection with no power for the traffic lights in Fredericton.

Christmas Day began for more than 500 customers in New Brunswick without power and by the night that number was down to just under 80 customers affected.

The outages are mainly in the southwest corner of the province and the Town of Rothesay.

Powerful winds battered New Brunswick and Nova Scotia early last week, and officials said more than 100,000 people woke up in New Brunswick last Tuesday morning without power.

NB Power spokeswoman Dominique Couture has said crews were encountering outages that require often "complex repairs."

She directed a question about estimated repair times to the website, which shows that while some customers could get power back by 11 p.m. Monday, there is no estimated time available for a few others.

A post by NB Power on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — says the utility intended for all customers without power to be restored by the end of Christmas Day.