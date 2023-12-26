Search for girl who fell into Quebec river now a recovery mission as it enters Day 5

Photo: The Canadian Press

Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.

The child has been missing since Friday, when she fell into the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que. — about 240 kilometres north of Quebec City — while sledding with her mother near the riverbank.

It's Day 5 of the police search for the girl, which included a ground team, a helicopter and, until Monday, diving teams.

Police have only been pausing their efforts during the night for security reasons.

Spokesperson Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says officers will continue to survey the riverbanks today while a nautical team monitors the river downstream.

Provincial police published photos on Monday of the clothes the girl was wearing — including a rainbow-patterned coat and violet snow pants — and asked members of the public to report any sightings along the river.