RCMP looking for family last seen on side-by-side vehicle northwest of Edmonton

Photo: CTV News

Friends of an Edmonton family are concerned for their well-being as they haven't been seen or heard from since the weekend.

RCMP are looking for Kelly and Larry Pelsma and their eight-year-old son, Dylan, who were last seen Saturday in Alberta Beach -- about 45 minutes northwest of Edmonton.

They were last seen in the Birchwood Estates area of the community on a side-by-side vehicle.

The vehicle is described as quite loud and possibly having "underglow lighting."

Friends say their disappearance is highly out of character.

Kelly Pelsma was once featured on the Canadian reality TV show "Licence To Drill."