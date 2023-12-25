Christmas Eve collision in N.S. leaves 3 adults and 4 children with serious injuries

Photo: The Canadian Press Police in Nova Scotia say they are investigating a two-vehicle collision that left three adults and four children with serious to life-threatening injuries. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say officers were called to Highway 104 — a major transportation link in Nova Scotia, connecting the province to New Brunswick — near Whiteside on Christmas Eve.

They say their initial investigation shows a head-on collision between a Volkswagen Golf car travelling eastbound and a Toyota van going westbound.

The Mounties say a 42-year-old woman, the driver of the van, needed extraction from the vehicle by fire services and was taken to hospital with apparent life-threatening injuries.

They say the other occupants of the van, a 36-year-old man and four children aged nine, seven, five and three suffered injuries ranging from serious to life-threatening, and were also taken to hospital.

Police say the 28-year-old man, driving the car, also needed extraction from the vehicle by fire services and was taken to hospital with apparent life-threatening injuries; and a dog was found dead.