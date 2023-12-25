Man and woman in hospital in separate Christmas Day stabbings in Toronto

Photo: The Canadian Press

Toronto police are investigating two Christmas Day stabbings.

Officers were called to the Jane Street and Weston Road area in the city's west end shortly after midnight.

They found a man in his 30s with stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Just after 4:30 a.m., police were then called to the Dundas Street East and Parliament Street area after a woman was stabbed.

The victim, in her 20s, was found with a stab wound and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspect.