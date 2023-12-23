1 man killed, 1 man seriously injured in overnight Toronto shooting

Photo: File photo

Police say an overnight shooting in Toronto left one man dead and another in hospital.

Toronto police say the two men were shot just before 2 a.m. near Steeles Avenue and Weston Road in North York.

They say one man was taken to a hospital but didn't survive.

A second man was located at a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

Toronto police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.