Quebec police pause search for 4-year-old who fell into river until tomorrow

Quebec provincial police are searching for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river in a region north of Quebec City Friday afternoon.

Quebec provincial police are pausing a search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river north of Quebec City and plan to resume their efforts tomorrow.

The child was sledding with her mother near the bank of the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que., Friday afternoon when she passed through a safety barrier and fell into the water.

A police search began Friday and continued today with diving teams and a helicopter.

Sergeant Hugues Beaulieu reports search teams were slowly withdrawing just before 5 p.m. for security reasons as darkness fell.

Beaulieu says the provincial police force will redeploy search teams tomorrow morning.

He says police are doing everything they can to find the girl.