Three people face more than 100 charges in child abuse case in Edmonton, police say

Police say an Edmonton couple and a family member have been charged with more than 100 offences in what investigators are describing as one of the most disturbing cases of child abuse they have seen.

Edmonton police allege there were years of physical and emotional abuse of seven children and family pets.

Police say they began investigating reports of significant child abuse on Dec. 1.

They say a 34-year-old Edmonton father, his 37-year-old common-law partner and a 25-year-old male family member were abusing the father’s six children and one grandchild ranging in age from two to 13.

Police allege the children were frequently beaten, strangled and malnourished for years.

The father is alleged to have used a shock collar on some of the children and also beat one of the family’s five dogs with a broom handle.

Police say the three adults were arrested Thursday.

The father and his partner are each facing 45 counts of aggravated assault, uttering threats, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and animal cruelty.

The family member is facing seven counts of assault with a weapon and seven counts of assault.