Man shot, killed during altercation with police, officer injured

A 25-year-old man from Red Earth Cree Nation has died following an altercation with police on Tuesday.

Carrot River RCMP had received a report of shots fired on Red Earth Cree Nation at about 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 19. Officers immediately responded and found two people, who were arrested to determine their involvement.

No charges have been laid at this time and this portion of the investigation remains ongoing.

A third person, a 25-year-old man identified as being involved, was located nearby. When police arrived at the scene, shots were fired at patrol vehicles.

RCMP officers exited their vehicles and an altercation occurred between the man and the officers. Shots were fired during the altercation, and the man and one responding officer sustained injuries as a result.

The man was later pronounced deceased by EMS at the scene.

The officer’s injuries were described as non-life threatening.

As required by the Police Act, Saskatchewan RCMP notified the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team. SIRT will investigate the Saskatchewan RCMP’s interaction with the deceased and the circumstances of his death.