Hockey player, 11, dies days after getting hit by puck in Quebec

An 11-year-old boy has died after getting hit by a puck during a junior hockey league practice near Montreal earlier this week.

Police in the suburb of St-Eustache confirmed his death in a news release today, adding that they have informed the Quebec coroner's office.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. Tuesday, when police and ambulance services responded to a 911 call at the Walter-Buswell arena in St-Eustache.

Police say the boy was hit by accident and that he was wearing all the required protective equipment.

Multiple media have reported that the boy was hit in the neck, but police have not confirmed that information.

A spokesperson for Hockey Québec says neck guards are part of a player's regular protective equipment.