Manslaughter charge laid after man dies in case of road rage: Calgary police

Photo: The Canadian Press A Calgary man is facing a manslaughter charge after allegedly running over someone in a case of road rage.

Calgary police say they received a call from a passenger of a red 2004 Chevrolet Aveo, who reported a driver of a 2002 GMC Sierra had flashed a knife at them.

They say the altercation is believed to have stemmed from a collision that occurred between the two vehicles shortly before the call was made to 911.

Police say the occupants of the Chevrolet were told to disengage, but the other driver kept following them.

Police say the driver of the GMC Sierra pulled over shortly after and exited his car before kicking the passenger door of the Chevrolet passing by.

They say the Chevrolet Aveo then stopped and reversed into the driver of the GMC Sierra, who was then struck and pushed into a nearby tree.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Police say the Chevrolet driver and passenger were taken into custody.

The passenger was released without charges and the driver was charged with manslaughter.

He is to appear in court on Feb. 6.