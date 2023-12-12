Canada Post deadlines for shipping holiday parcels

Photo: Colin Dacre

Here’s a Canada Post guide on when to send out those packages to family and friends within Canada.

In the local area send a regular parcel by Dec. 19, for expedited parcel or flat rate box send by Dec. 20, Xpresspost and priority can be sent on Dec. 21.

For the regional zone get that package in the mail as a regular parcel between Dec. 14-19, expedited parcel or flat rate box by Dec. 18-20, Xpresspost and priority deadlines are Dec. 21.

If you’re shipping across the country we’re right in the middle of the suggested mail out date for a regular parcel as the deadline is Dec. 8-18, for the expedited parcel flat rate box suggested mail out is Dec. 12 to 19, for Xpressport and priority ship it by Dec. 20.

For more details visit Canada Post shipping deadlines.