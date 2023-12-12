Canada supported United Nations resolution on Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in an interview in Ottawa on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Trudeau says Israel and Hamas must work toward "a sustainable ceasefire," starting with another pause in hostilities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.

Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the United Nations on Tuesday that calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" between Israel and Hamas.

Canada's position on the non-binding resolution at the UN General Assembly represents a big shift in its long-standing position of voting with Israel on major resolutions at the international body.

"We must recognize that what is unfolding before our eyes will only enhance the cycle of violence," Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Tuesday on Parliament Hill.

"This will not lead to the durable defeat of Hamas, which is necessary, and the threat that it poses to Israel. With the future of Israelis and Palestinians in mind, Canada is joining the international call for humanitarian ceasefire," she added.

Canada has stated from the beginning that Israel has the right to defend itself, Joly said. "And how Israel defends itself matters. It matters for the future of both Israelis and Palestinians, and it matters for the future of the region," she added.

The latest war between Israel and Hamas began after the armed group's militants launched a surprise attack in Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, including hundreds of civilians, and taking about 240 people hostage.

Israel retaliated with airstrikes on the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, and cutting off its access to many essential supplies. More than 18,000 Palestinians have been killed.

"Thousands of children are now orphans," Joly said Tuesday.

"Countless Palestinian civilians in Gaza are suffering without water, food, fuel or medicine and their homes have been reduced to rubble."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had said earlier Tuesday that Israel and Hamas must work toward "a sustainable ceasefire," starting with another pause in hostilities.

"Canada is committed to ensuring that Israelis and Palestinians get to live in peace and security within internationally recognized borders, in peaceful and successful states," Trudeau said Tuesday on Parliament Hill.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 153 in favor, 10 against and 23 abstentions. The support was higher than for an Oct. 27 resolution that called for a “humanitarian truce” leading to a cessation of hostilities, where the vote was 120-14 with 45 abstentions.

ORIGINAL 11:40 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Israel and Hamas must work toward "a sustainable ceasefire," starting with another pause in hostilities.

The comment comes in a joint statement with Trudeau's Australian and New Zealand counterparts, hours ahead of a United Nations vote on whether to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

The statement calls for Hamas to release the hostages from its "heinous" Oct. 7 attack on Israel, and notes the group is responsible for sexual violence and "using Palestinian civilians as human shields."

The leaders are also calling for "safe and unimpeded humanitarian access" to the Gaza Strip and for Israel to stop its siege of the territory.

The statement says Hamas cannot be allowed to govern Gaza, while adding that Israel cannot reoccupy the territory nor displace Palestinians.

The leaders also want another multi-day truce like one last month that allowed the flow of humanitarian aid and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, advocates for those hostages are on Parliament Hill today to press the government to impose sanctions on individual members of Hamas.