Three people, including youth, charged with second-degree murder in Alberta death

Three people, including a youth, face murder charges after police say a man was dropped off at a rural Alberta medical centre following an assault.

RCMP say Nathan Nanootch, who was 25, was left at the health facility in John D'Or Prairie last Tuesday, but later died from his injuries.

An autopsy by the Edmonton medical examiner's office determined the death to be a homicide.

An 18-year-old, a 19-year-old and a youth have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the accused are all residents of John D'Or Prairie.

They say all three have been remanded into custody and are scheduled to appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Fort Vermilion on Tuesday.