Woman charged with second-degree murder in death of 3-year-old boy: Toronto police

Toronto police say a 22-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder of a three-year-old boy.

Police say they received a medical call from a residence in the Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue area on Dec. 3.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the woman, who is not related to the boy, was caring for the child and took him to the Yonge Street and Bloor Avenue area a day before he was found dead.

Officers allege the woman assaulted the boy in a washroom at that location before heading back to her residence.

She contacted police the following day and appeared in court on Thursday.