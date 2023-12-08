Woman dies after officers shoot and use stun gun on her, Edmonton police say

Photo: The Canadian Press
Police say a woman has died after Edmonton officers used a stun gun then shot her while conducting a wellness check.
Police say the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the woman’s death.
The police service says officers were called Wednesday to check on the welfare of a woman at a multi-unit dwelling.
Police say no one answered the door when officers arrived.
They say there was a concern for the woman’s health and safety, so officers entered her unit.
Police say shortly afterward, there was a confrontation and officers deployed a conducted energy weapon then shot her.
They say the woman died at the scene.
Police say no officers were injured and an imitation firearm was found.