Police release body cam footage of escaped kangaroo capture in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police have released body camera footage showing the capture of a kangaroo that escaped from its handlers east of Toronto last week.

The four-and-a-half minute video, which has a timecode of 7:10 a.m. Monday, shows police officers holding onto the female kangaroo’s tail and petting its back as another officer puts a leash around the animal's neck.

The kangaroo tried to wriggle away but the officers managed to put it in the back of a police vehicle.

Police said officers were not required to record their interaction with the kangaroo but the recording started when the animal "nudged one of the responding officers."

The animal got away on Thursday during a pit stop at the Oshawa Zoo while on a journey to Quebec and was spotted multiple times over the next few days before being caught early Monday.

Police said officers received a call about a kangaroo sighting and they followed the animal for some time before they were able to capture it.

"They tailed her for nearly an hour before they managed to get close enough to grab her tail and secure her," police said in a news release.

"Fortunately, our officers had a crash course in kangaroo and were made aware that grabbing her by the tail was the safest, most effective way to secure her."

Police said the kangaroo was sent to a zoo and is expected to fully recover there.

"According to zoo officials, the little roo’s name is unknown," police said. "Since this little joey took a ride in one of our K9 vehicles, we’ve decided to make her an honorary member of the K9 Unit."

Ontario's solicitor general has said the province will investigate the kangaroo's escape.