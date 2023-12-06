226931
Canada  

Provincial police open probe into child's death at home daycare northeast of Montreal

Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a toddler who was found injured at a daycare in a residence near Montreal.

Police say the toddler was discovered on Tuesday with serious injuries at a home in L'Assomption, Que., about 50 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

The child died in hospital later that day.

Police say its unclear whether a criminal act occurred and that they've made no arrests so far.

The unit that investigates crimes against people has opened a probe into the death of the child, who was less than three years old.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

