Provincial police open probe into child's death at home daycare northeast of Montreal

Photo: The Canadian Press
Quebec provincial police are investigating the death of a toddler who was found injured at a daycare in a residence near Montreal.
Police say the toddler was discovered on Tuesday with serious injuries at a home in L'Assomption, Que., about 50 kilometres northeast of Montreal.
The child died in hospital later that day.
Police say its unclear whether a criminal act occurred and that they've made no arrests so far.
The unit that investigates crimes against people has opened a probe into the death of the child, who was less than three years old.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.