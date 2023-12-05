Child care cost less in 2023, but more parents say spots are hard to find: StatCan

Photo: pixabay

A new report from Statistics Canada says child care was more affordable across the country in 2023, but parents are having a harder time finding it.

The report released today says expenses for children attending full-time centre-based child care decreased from an average of $663 per month in 2022 to $508 in 2023.

It says the decrease occurred as many provinces and territories began implementing lower child-care fees.

Meanwhile, the proportion of parents who reported having difficulty finding available child care increased from 53 per cent in 2019 to 62 per cent in 2023.

Twenty-six per cent of parents with children aged five and under who were not using child care reported that their child was on a wait list — up from 19 per cent in 2022.

The federal government signed separate agreements with provinces and territories to establish $10-a-day child care by 2026, although the pace of the rollout has varied in different parts of the country.