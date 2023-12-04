Charges dropped against Quebec theatre owner and 'Dragons' Den' star Vincenzo Guzzo

Quebec's prosecution service says it has abandoned criminal charges against Vincenzo Guzzo, CEO of a large independent movie theatre chain and investor on CBC Television's "Dragons' Den."
Service spokeswoman Patricia Johnson says new evidence has led prosecutors to doubt whether there is a reasonable chance of conviction.
Guzzo, the CEO of movie theatre chain Cinemas Guzzo, had been charged with criminal harassment and breach of condition.
In a written statement, Guzzo thanked those who supported him, especially his five children, through what he described as a "difficult period."
He says the complaint that led to his arrest took place in the context of a family dispute.
Following his June arrest, Guzzo had said the matter was related to himself, his wife and their lawyers.