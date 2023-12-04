Foundation confirms death of Quebec film entrepreneur Daniel Langlois

Photo: The Canadian Press

Tributes are pouring in for Quebec businessman and philanthropist Daniel Langlois after he and his partner were found dead in the Caribbean island nation of Dominica.

The Daniel Langlois Foundation updated its website today to say the founder of film software company Softimage and his partner, Dominique Marchand, died "in tragic circumstances" on Friday near the resort they owned.

Multiple media have reported that two bodies, believed to be those of the couple, were found in a burned out car after they were reported missing.

Born in 1957 in Jonquière, Que., Langlois was the founder of Softimage, whose 3D technology was used to create special effects in "Jurassic Park," "Titanic," "Lord of the Rings" and more.

He had spent many years living in Dominica, located between Guadeloupe and Martinique, where he and Marchand owned a luxury off-grid hotel.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge described Langlois as "a visionary" in digital technologies and cinema, whose innovative spirit will leave a lasting impact.

