RCMP believe fatal shooting at gas station happened after dispute at pumps escalated

Photo: RCMP RCMP released an image of a vehicle believed to be linked to a fatal shooting at a gas station on the Sunchild First Nation Sunday morning.

RCMP in Alberta say they believe a fatal shooting at a gas station happened after a dispute at the pumps escalated.

Police say members from their detachment in Rocky Mountain House were called to the Sunchild First Nation Gas Station shortly before 8:30 on Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, they say emergency crews tended to the male victim but he died from his injuries.

Police say their initial investigation suggests the victim and a suspect got into a verbal altercation at the gas bar that suddenly escalated and resulted in the suspect shooting the victim.

They say that neither the victim nor the suspect worked at the gas station, and that at this point, investigators have been unable to discern a link between them.

RCMP have released a photo of the suspect vehicle -- a black Jeep Grande Cherokee -- in hopes the public can help identify any potential suspects and locate the vehicle.

They say they have also deployed additional officers to investigate the shooting and increased their visibility in the community to deter future incidents.