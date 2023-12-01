Quebec teachers accuse Legault of 'emotional blackmail' after plea to end strike

Photo: The Canadian Press

A striking Quebec teachers union says it won't give in to "emotional blackmail" from the premier after he asked them to return to work for the good of their students.

Premier François Legault told reporters in Quebec City today that he wants the teachers to think of the children who are being harmed by the strike, now into its second week.

The union responded on social media, saying its members are striking to prevent the further deterioration of public schools — which they say is what's really hurting children.

The 66,000 members of the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement have been on an unlimited strike since Nov. 23.

Union leaders are meeting for a second day today to evaluate the state of their negotiations with the province and evaluate their options.

Several other Quebec public sector unions — including one representing another 95,000 teachers — have been holding temporary strikes, with the next one scheduled to take place between Dec. 8 and Dec. 14.