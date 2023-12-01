Man charged with second-degree murder after four killed in Winnipeg shooting

Photo: CTV News

Police have charged a man in a shooting that killed four people in Winnipeg.

Officers were called early Sunday to a home in the West Broadway neighbourhood, where they found five people wounded.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, and another man and a woman died later in hospital.

A fifth person, a 55-year-old man, remains in hospital in "very critical" condition, Insp. Jennifer McKinnon told reporters Friday.

"This has been a stressful time for, not only the Winnipeg Police Service, but the entire city and beyond," she said.

"It's times like this that we really need to come together as a community to lend support to one another. We can't do this alone."

Police identified those killed as: Crystal Beardy, 34; her sister Stephanie Beardy, 33; Melelek Lesikel, 29; and Dylan Lavallee, 41.

Jamie Randy Felix, 32, who is from Winnipeg, faces four counts of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

McKinnon said Felix was "safely taken into custody" at a home Friday morning. There are currently no other suspects, she said.

She couldn't say whether the suspect and victims knew each other.