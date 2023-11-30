Person believed to be behind bogus bomb threats in Ontario arrested in Morocco: OPP

Photo: The Canadian Press Police in Ontario say they have "strong reason" to believe a person arrested in Morocco by Belgian police was also behind alleged bomb threats against schools across much of the province. An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference, in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Police in Ontario say they have "strong reason" to believe a person arrested in Morocco by Belgian police was also behind alleged bomb threats against schools across much of the province.

Ontario Provincial Police say Belgian police have arrested an individual in Morocco in connection to a series of bomb threats against schools in Belgium earlier this week.

OPP say they believe the same person is responsible for the threats and "major disruption" in Ontario.

They say multiple schools and public facilities got threatening messages on Nov. 1 claiming bombs had been placed at their locations, but no explosives were ever found.

The threats included demands for money in exchange for information about the alleged explosives.

OPP say they cannot speculate on when or if the person will face charges in Canada, but they continue to investigate and will be working closely with Belgian police.