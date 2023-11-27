Sisters among four dead after Winnipeg shooting, man in critical condition

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE 1:15 p.m.

Two sisters are among four people who have died after being shot in downtown Winnipeg over the weekend.

“Our hearts go out to these families and the community," Insp. Jennifer McKinnon said Monday.

Officers were called shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday to a home where they found five people wounded. A man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, and another man died from his injuries in hospital.

Police announced Monday another woman had also later died, and a 55-year-old man was in hospital in critical condition.

Police have identified those killed as: Crystal Beardy, 34; her sister Stephanie Beardy, 33; Melelek Lesikel, 29; and Dylan Lavallee, 41.

McKinnon said the sisters are from Lake St. Martin First Nation, north of Winnipeg. Lesikel has family in Kenya and in the United States.

She said police have also been in contact with Lavallee's family in Winnipeg.

No arrests have been made. Police asked for anyone in the neighbourhood to check their video surveillance cameras.

"This investigation is still in the early stages," McKinnon said.

Police Chief Danny Smyth said he understands the shooting is "a shock to the community" and may cause concern and fear.

"It’s not like a television program. It’s not going to be over in an hour," he said.

ORIGINAL 6:55 a.m.

Winnipeg residents are waiting for more information as investigators work to piece together what led up to a downtown shooting Sunday that killed three people and left two others in hospital with critical injuries.

City Police Const. Jason Michalyshen has said officers were called to a home shortly after 4 a.m., where they found five people wounded.

Michalyshen said a man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while three were taken to hospital. One man later died, and a man and a woman were receiving medical care.

He said the investigation is in its infancy, as no arrests have been made, a motive or possibility of a gang connection is still unknown and suspects are still being determined.

It is also unknown if a weapon has been recovered, and Michalyshen said investigators can't say how any of the victims may be related or known to each other until they have been identified.

He did note there appeared to be multiple suites in the building where the shooting happened.

In statements released on social media, Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham called the shooting "shocking and disturbing."

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew called it "a terrible act of violence."

Kinew, meanwhile, said he's asked his justice minister to work with the city to "strengthen our shared approach to public safety."