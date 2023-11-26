Police say three dead, two injured in shooting in downtown Winnipeg

Photo: Winnipeg Police Service

UPDATE: 11:50 a.m.

Winnipeg police say three people are dead and two have critical injuries after a shooting this morning in the city's downtown core.

Const. Jason Michalyshen told reporters outside police headquarters that officers were called to a residence shortly after 4 a.m. local time, where they located five people with injuries consistent with being shot.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while the remaining three people were transported to hospital.

One of those, a man, has since died and police say a man and a woman remain in hospital in critical condition.

Michalyshen says there are no arrests in the case that he can acknowledge, and he did not know what, if any, relationship exists among the people involved.

He also wouldn't say if there are one or multiple suspects, noting the investigation is in its early stages and is fluid.

ORIGINAL: 10:45 a.m.

Police say three people are dead and two have critical injuries after a shooting this morning in downtown Winnipeg.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Langside Street for a report of a shooting at 4:05 a.m.

"An adult male an adult female were pronounced dead at the scene. Three additional victims were located and transported to hospital in critical condition," the Winnipeg Police Service said in a brief press release.

"One adult male transported to hospital has since succumbed to his injuries."

Police say the victims' identities are still being confirmed.

"The Winnipeg Police Service Forensic Services Unit will be on scene for an extended period due to the gravity of this incident," the WPS says.